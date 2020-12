Great assortment of last minute gift items at Cafe Zoë

Menlo Park resident Chris Chang, who owns the Paperwhirl in Los Altos, has brought some of her gift items to Cafe Zoë.

They include an eclectic collection of small stocking stuffers, hostess gifts, games, practical use items, and much more.

This is an opportunity to sip a latte and “shop local,” supporting two small businesses. Cafe Zoë is located at 1929 Menalto Ave. in Menlo Park.

Photos courtesy of Cafe Zoë