Christmas birds wish you a merry, merry!

Rick Morris, who specializes in bird photography captured these “kissing” scrub jays on the Dish. You can see more of his photography here.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most snapped this magnificent — and relatively uncommon — Pileated Woodpecker while hiking the Arroyo trail on Coal Mine Ridge.

We at InMenlo wish you all a joyous holiday season!