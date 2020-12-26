Rain from storm is wimpy in Menlo Park

We found ourselves on 280 driving south around 8:00 pm last night. Strong winds buffeted the car from side to side. The rain descended in sheets, making visibility sketchy at time.

Taking the Sand Hill exit, the weather all of sudden went on halt. Well, not completely, but more of light drizzle. The photo is after turning on to Oak Avenue.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s numbers validate the wimpy rainfall from the Christmas storm. “The digital gauge recorded 0.05 inches for a 1.11 inches year to date,” he reports.

The forecasted storm for tomorrow is being pushed out to Monday.