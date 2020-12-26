Round up of local restaurants offering New Years Eve takeout

With stay-at-home orders restricting both indoor and outdoor dining, take out is the best way for you to support our local restaurants on New Years Eve. Here’s a list that are serving special New Year’s Eve dinners. Note that other local restaurants may be offering their regular menu as take-out; these include Carpaccio, Cafe Borrone, Roma and La Stanza Cucina Italiana.

Bistro Vida: A prix fixe three-course priced at $55 person featuring choice of lobster, filet mignon and lamb chops is available to-go or for delivery, in addition to family meals that serve two to four. Call to place your order: (650) 462-1686.

Camper: A four-course Goodbye 2020 dinner for two to four person is priced at $85 per person and includes a cocktail, Caesar salad, entree choice of chickpea panisse, half roasted organic Petaluma chicken or Black Angus Camper tri tip with sticky toffee pudding for dessert. Additional sides are available (we love their cornbread). In addition, a Hello 2021 Brunch Box is offered. Pick up is Thursday, Dec. 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

Flea Street Cafe is offering a four-course New Year’s Eve Celebration with a choice of seafood or vegetarian options priced at $110 per person. Various add-ons are available. Deadline to order is Dec. 28; pick up is December 31. Flea Street’s regular to-gto menu will resume on January 5 when the restaurant re-opens.

Left Bank: Four-course prix fixe menu is being offering for $85 per person with all items also available à la carte. Included is housemade chicken liver mousse, beet salad, choice of filet mignon, lobster risotto or truffle and portobello mushroom ravioli followed by profiteroles.

Village Pub/Selby’s: Bacchus Events is offering a selection of New Year’s Eve kits for at-home celebration. New Year’s Eve orders must be placed by 5:00 pm on December 27. New Year’s Eve pick-up is on December 31 between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm Pick-up locations include The Village Pub in Woodside and Selby’s in Atherton. Preview the menu here; some items require cooking.

