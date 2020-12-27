Explore the Japanese American National Museum virtually on December 28

Among the many notable artifacts on display is a Heart Mountain barracks, an original structure saved and preserved from the concentratioin camp in Wyoming.At the end of the visit, you’ll hear from a survivor of one of the camps and gain insight into the first-hand experience of living through history.



The mission of the Japanese American National Museum is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Japanese American experience.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.