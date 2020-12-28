Winter class registration is open in Menlo Park

by Contributed Content on December 28, 2020

A new year means new beginnings. What better way to start it off by joining a new class! Although, we are still in the midst of the pandemic, the City of Menlo Park is offering great classes and programs for all ages, including a wide variety of both outdoor and zoom classes.

What is your New Year resolution? Perhaps, it is picking up a new language or you are motivated to get more in shape in the New Year?

Classes offered:

  • Check out the high quality Spanish classes via Zoom.
  • Looking to keep the kids engaged? Check out the new Kids KungFu offered on the large patio at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center.
  • There are also have offerings for infant and toddlers with the Music & Magic classes.
  • Dance it out on zoom with a Zumba class or check out the various yoga classes that are offered both on Zoom and outdoors.

Be sure to check out the winter class offerings and find something for you and the family! Registration is now live.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission

