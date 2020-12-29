Spotted: Menlo Park Legends donating gifts to Ronald McDonald House

Earlier this month, the Menlo Park Legends facilitated its first ever Legends Giving Day. With over 60 families participating, the Legends generated an entire minivan full of gifts and supplies for the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford.

“The purpose of Legends Giving Day was to regenerate a ton of gifts and supplies for those in need while modeling generosity to our players and children in the community,” said David Klein, founder and general manager to the Legends.

“We are ecstatic about the success of our first Legends Giving Day and plan to do it again next year. Thanks to all who contributed and hope you’ve had an amazing holiday season!”