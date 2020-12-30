Minimum wage in Menlo Park increases to $15.25 for 2021

On January 1, 2021, the local minimum wage in Menlo Park will increase by $0.25 to $15.25 per hour. The official Notice to Employees poster is available for download.

What employers need to know

The City Council established a local minimum of $15.00 per hour effective January 1, 2020. Section 5.76.030 of the local minimum wage law provides annual inflation protection adjustments in January of each year, capped at 3%, using the Consumer Price Index for the San Francisco area. The January 1, 2021, inflation protection adjustment increases the local minimum wage from $15.00 to $15.25 per hour.

The local minimum wage law applies to all employers within the geographic boundaries of incorporated Menlo Park and any employee working at least two or more hours per week. Employers located in unincorporated Menlo Park are not subject to the ordinance.

Employers are responsible for posting the city-provided official notice to employees in a visible place for employees to review the current rate and understand their rights. It is unlawful for an employer or any other party to discriminate in any manner or take adverse action against any person in retaliation for exercising their rights.

The City is responsible for conducting all investigations of any possible violations by an employer or other person. The City has the authority to inspect workplaces, interview people, and request the City Attorney to subpoena books, papers, records, or other items relevant to the local minimum wage enforcement.

What employees need to know

Starting January 1, 2021, all businesses operating within the geographic boundaries of incorporated Menlo Park must pay a minimum wage of $15.25 per hour for all employees working two or more hours per week.

As an employee, the City’s ordinance outlines your rights under the new law, including, but not limited to:

The right to file a complaint and inform the City about any business not complying with the City’s local minimum wage regulations.

The right to inform any employee of their potential rights and assist them in reporting a business not complying with the City’s local minimum wage regulations.

To report a suspected violation, please contact the City Manager’s Office. Any complaints received by the City are considered confidential to the maximum extent permitted by law; this includes the name or any other identifying information of the employee or person reporting the violation.

