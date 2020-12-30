Support meals for frontline workers by donating to Meals of Gratitude

In March, Meals of Gratitude, an effort started by Flea Street Cafe owner Jesse Cool and local resident Holly Tabor, delivered the first 75 meals to front line workers at Stanford hospital. Ingredients were purchased from local farmers, ranchers, and producers.

Since then, 22,425 meals have been delivered to frontline healthcare providers as well as to first responders and evacuees from the wildfires in the late summer and early fall. The effort has also helped employ restaurant workers and support local farmers, fisherman and ranchers.

As the local COVID numbers rise, uncertainty becomes a norm, hospitals fill up, and government restrictions increase, Jesse and Holly are seeking donations so that MOG can continue to serve frontline providers.

“Your tax deductible contributions go directly to supporting Â medical caregivers and frontline workers with a warm, nutritious and comforting meal as they work tirelessly to care for us, all the while supporting another industry in crisis, our food providers and suppliers,” says Jesse.

Donations can be made online.

Photos courtesy of Meals of Gratitude