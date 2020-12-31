Light moments and activism amidst the pandemic emerge as themes for 2020



What caught InMenlo readers’ attention this year is, not surprisingly, staying up-to-date about the growing pandemic balanced with the many whimsical acts by local residents along with a healthy dose of activism.

The activism in support of Black Lives Matter was largely youth led (and ably photographed by Menlo-Atherton High School senior Lena Kalotihos) but attended by people of all ages. The march on the Alameda (top photo) was organized the three Las Lomitas moms .

Readers applauded the string rainbow on Sharon Park Drive. Posted only three days ago, it vaulted to the top of most read with only news of new COVID-19 testing ahead of it. Not far behind were the luminaries that graced Cotton Street on Christmas Eve.

Kepler’s is one of Menlo Park’s oldest businesses, and people reacted favorably to its open air book store.

Ken Sutherland’s gift to his neighborhood was the nightly playing of the bagpipes. Not everyone may be a fan, but they applauded his contribution to something other than pandemic blues.

In a first for these annual round ups, an opinion piece made it into the top ten: Kevin Wolf’s musings on what’s happening with youth sports during the pandemic.

And as in past years, readers wanted to know about people and events at local public and private schools. Pictured below is St. Raymond School which returned to in-person learning in November.

Here’s to new beginnings in 2021 and the roll out of the vaccines!

Top three photos by Robb Most (c) 2020; photo of St. Raymond classroom courtesy of the school