Christmas tree recycling available from January 2 to 31 in Menlo Park

Menlo Park residents may place their Christmas trees next to their green compost bin from January 2 to January 31, 2021, on their regular collection day. Please remember to keep trees out of bike lanes and storm gutters.

Trees should be clean of all decorations, such as lights, tinsel, tree stands and nails.

Tree stand must be removed.

Trees may be up to 8 feet in length

Larger trees (beyond 8 ft.) should be cut into pieces and placed next to or inside the green compost cart

Flocked trees will be accepted

Apartment managers or owners must call 650-595-3900 to arrange for holiday tree collection for their tenants.

For the creative recycler, here are some other ideas for repurposing your tree:

Bird feeders: Place the tree in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary. Fresh orange slices or strung popcorn will attract the birds and they can sit in the branches for shelter.

Mulch: These trees are biodegradable. Remove and chip branches to use as mulch in gardens.

Living, rooted trees: Rooted trees can be planted in your yard after the holidays.

Holiday tree recycling supports the City of Menlo Park’s Climate Action Plan and statewide goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside residents should contact their provider, Green Waste, about tree pick up.