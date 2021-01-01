Welcome 2021 with a rosemary-ginger margarita

Margaritas are what you pour for life’s happiest moments, as evidenced by 6.4 million #margarita tags on Instagram. A refreshing, crisp cocktail that brings a fun and festive tone to almost any occasion. Sound like something you need right now? In this crazy COVID world, I think we are all looking for happiness, anywhere we can find it.

One of my favorite things about this classic drink is it’s great versatility. The type of tequila, botanicals, ice, salt or no salt, it can easily be adapted and reinvented. This is my rosemary-ginger margarita, a lightly-infused modern drink with staying power.

A margarita, in its classic form is simply—tequila, lime juice and Cointreau or Triple Sec, served in a glass with a salted rim—it is a perfect combination of sweet, salty, sour and bitter. I once read a margarita is “democratic”, meaning the margarita looks and feels right whether you’re in a tuxedo or a bathing suit, sipping from a dainty glass or slurping from a giant plastic Solo cup in your living room.

Since its creation in 1938, the margarita quickly ascended to become America’s cocktail of choice, followed by: Daiquiri, Piña Coladas, Long Island Ice Tea and Mojito. By 2016, according to Nielsen, the margarita was considered the go-to drink for 60% of Americans. One spirit corporation estimated that Americans collectively drink 185,000 margaritas every hour and said the United States consume 80 percent of all exported tequila made.

In my rosemary-ginger margarita recipe I stay rather traditional with standard ingredients, but use fresh ginger root and rosemary to give this cocktail a lovely earthy, slightly spicy botanical taste, that’s addictive. This new favorite of mine is tried and true like its classic cousin. It’s effortless in preparation, complex in taste and a real food-friendly cocktail from tacos to steak.

2020 was a long, trying year, I’m exhausted from doing so little. I’ll be making this rosemary-ginger margarita for New Year’s this year to ring in what I hope is a better year ahead for all. Stay safe friends.

Ingredients

3/4 teaspoon fresh ginger root

1 (one-inch) sprig fresh rosemary, stem removed

1 ounce simple syrup

2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

2.5 ounces agave tequila

1 ounce triple sec

Flaky salt, for garnish

Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Lime wheel, for garnish Directions