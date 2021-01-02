Jared Sines is featured artist at Portola Art Gallery in January

My Favorite Things to Paint — recent and vintage works by Jared Sines — is featured at the Portola Art Gallery in January 2021.

The show depicts places the artist has visited in the last few years, from France to Carmel, including the evolving charms of Allied Arts. Additionally, the exhibit will include a number of still life paintings, which have long been favorites of Jared’s.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Jared will hold a virtual reception on January 13 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. He will also be at the gallery on January 9 — and by appointment.

It has been 58 years since Jared began showing his paintings at Shreve and Co. in San Francisco. Since then, there have been numerous venues for his work. Today, his paintings can be found at the New Masters Gallery in Carmel and the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park.

Jared currently teaches oil painting at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto, via Zoom. He has left his careers as an advertising executive and decorative painter behind, and looks forward to the day when he and his wife Carole can once again travel.

The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd.) and is open Monday-Saturday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Tulips in Bloom at Allied Arts (16×20″, oil on canvas) is one of the featured artworks in Jared Sines’ January exhibit.