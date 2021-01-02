Overnight parking enforcement in Menlo Park resumes on January 3

Overnight parking enforcement in Menlo Park will resume at 2:00 am on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Overnight parking permits can be purchased online or at the Police Department. All parked vehicles without a parking permit will receive a courtesy warning.

The City of Menlo Park suspends residential overnight parking enforcement over the holidays to shift some resources to help deter crime. Please remember not to leave purchases, laptops, wallets, purses and other items visible in your vehicles, which can be a target for criminals.