California: a History of Activism in Practice is topic on Jan. 5
Join the Menlo Park Library on a virtual tour of the California Museum in Sacramento to explore how people can come together through activism and civic engagement to address social issues and inequality. The event takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 5 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.
Educators from the Museum will share the Unity Center, an exhibit focused on California’s rich history of civic engagement and forms of activism. Learn how each of us can make a difference in our community by getting involved with causes we care about. Register online.
