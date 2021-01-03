Three-part MPCSD speaker series on race slated for January

In January, 2021, the Menlo Park City School District will present Race, Prejudice & Policy: A Three Part Conversation on Segregation and its Legacy on Education Around Menlo Park, a series of insightful and educational conversations with community members and organizations. All events in this series will be held on Zoom and are free and open to the wider community.

January 6, 2021 @ 6:30 pm: The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America…and Menlo Park. Join us in conversation with local groups Menlo Together and Community Equity Collaborative to discuss how the policies and practices that segregated America affected Menlo Park. We’ll dive into information presented in Richard Rothstein’s book The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America and take a deeper look at our region from a historical and governmental perspective. We will learn, reflect, and discuss how to move toward an equitable future in Menlo Park and beyond. Register online.

​January 13, 2021 @ 6:30 pm: An Equity Walk Through MPCSD with Dr. Mary Montle Bacon of Images of Culture. How a district responds to and supports students of all backgrounds is foundational to how we succeed as a whole. Dr. Bacon has decades of experience working with youth, parents, and educators across the country. She will lead us through what the MPCSD experience may look like from the perspective of different families, and how we can work to make sure that all talents, cultures, languages, and achievements are valued and elevated at our schools. Register online.

January 19, 2021 @ 6:30 pm: The Future of Educational Equity in the South Peninsula: How’d We Get Here and Where Are We Going? with Superintendents Erik Burmeister, Gina Sudaria & MAHS Principal Simone Rick-Kennel. This special event, co-sponsored by multiple community organizations, features a frank and inspiring conversation among several panelists including Superintendents Gina Sudaria and Erik Burmeister of the Ravenswood and Menlo Park City School Districts, Menlo Atherton High School Principal Simone Rick-Kennel, and community and elected leaders from East Palo Alto and Menlo Park. What are the historical influences that continue to impact our local school districts and how might our community organize to address the challenges and opportunities of our future? Register online.