Online exhibit – Stitching California: Fiber Artists Interpret the State’s People, Life, and Land begins today

by Contributed Content on January 4, 2021

After hosting many physical displays on-site, the Menlo Park Library is introducing its first online exhibit, Stitching California, exploring California’s nature, landmarks, cultures, and challenges. View the exhibit.

Experience:

  • Forty-two pieces of fabric art
  • A musical California playlist
  • Interactive elements
  • Art projects to try at home
  • Live virtual events

Stitching California: Fiber Artists Interpret the State’s People, Life, and Land runs from Jan. 4 to Feb.15, 2021.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Poppy Reserve by Oyama Miller is featured here.

