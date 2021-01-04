Online exhibit – Stitching California: Fiber Artists Interpret the State’s People, Life, and Land begins today
After hosting many physical displays on-site, the Menlo Park Library is introducing its first online exhibit, Stitching California, exploring California’s nature, landmarks, cultures, and challenges. View the exhibit.
Experience:
- Forty-two pieces of fabric art
- A musical California playlist
- Interactive elements
- Art projects to try at home
- Live virtual events
Stitching California: Fiber Artists Interpret the State’s People, Life, and Land runs from Jan. 4 to Feb.15, 2021.
This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
Poppy Reserve by Oyama Miller is featured here.
