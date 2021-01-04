Photographer Rick Morris is offering custom bird calendars in 2021

Photographer Rick Morris is expanding his product line and offering custom bird calendars in 2021. Images include hummingbirds, raptors, shorebirds and others — over 50 to choose from.

“The calendars are printed on 11×14 inch, high quality glossy card stock,” Rick explains. “They’re such high quality that they can be cut out and framed once the calendar has been used.”

Regularly priced at $40, Rick is offering a 15% discount for residents in InMenlo’s coverage area: Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley and Woodside. He’ll drop your custom calendar off at your doorstep. Use code HUMMER15 on his Etsy shop.