Rain and sun play tag on this first Monday of January

One moment, you were reaching for your umbrella and the next your sun glasses on this first Monday in January.

It was the perfect conditions for producing rainbows. And Menlo Park photographer Rick Morris spotted this one near the entrance to Stanford Hills on Sand Hill Road.

Today’s total, according to Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge, is 0.29″ with 1.52″ year to date.

Photo by Rick Morris (c) 2020