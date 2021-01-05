Annual tennis keys for Menlo Park courts now available for purchase

Annual tennis keys for 2021 are now available for online purchase, and will be valid from Jan. 15 through Jan. 1, 2022. New locks will be installed during the first two weeks of January. Keys will be delivered via regular mail within five business days. No refunds or credit will be given after purchase.

For keys purchased between Jan. 1 and June 30, the fees are:

$63 for residents

$127 for unincorporated Menlo Park and non-residents

From July 1 to Dec. 31, the key price will be prorated:

$42 for residents

$84 for unincorporated Menlo Park residents and nonresidents

Tennis courts are available on a first-come first-served basis, unless a reservation has been made in advance. It costs $17/hour for residents and $22/hour for non-residents to reserve a Menlo Park tennis court.

For more information, please contact Recreation Coordinator Jarrod Harden.