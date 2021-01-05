Author Seema Yasmin talks about her book Muslim Women Are Everything on Jan. 7

Dr. Seema Yasmin shares her book, Muslim Women Are Everything: Stereotype-Shattering Stories of Courage, Inspiration, and Adventure in a program sponsored by the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Showcasing women who defy categorization, Muslim Women Are Everything proves that to be Muslim and a woman is to be many things: strong, vulnerable, trans, disabled, funny, entrepreneurial, burqa or bikini clad and so much more.

Forget subservient, oppressed damsels — say hello to women who are breaking down barriers using their art, their voices and their activism, including:

Tesnim Sayar from Denmark, a Muslim goth-punk who wears a red tartan mohawk on top of her hijab

American superstar singer SZA

Nura Afia, CoverGirl’s first hijabi ambassador

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, America’s first Muslim congresswomen

Ilyana Insyirah, a hijaab-wearing scuba-diving midwife from Australia

Dr. Seema Yasmin is an Emmy-award winning journalist, author, medical doctor and professor. She trained in medicine at the University of Cambridge and in journalism at the University of Toronto. She teaches science journalism and global health storytelling at Stanford University and is the founder of the Yasmin Scholarships.