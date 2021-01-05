Menlo Park benefits from Stanford’s Tree House Program

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Stanford was not allowed to have fans in the stadium for much of the football season this fall, leaving a huge void to be filled. That’s when Stanford Athletics decided to partner with Lowe’s to create a “home-forest” advantage by staging approximately 470 trees in Stanford Stadium. For the season-long Tree House Program, Lowe’s donated drought-resistant, locally sourced, native trees to cheer on the Cardinal.

The season was cut even further when Santa Clara County prohibited team sports from operating due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. However, the creative program still served as an opportunity to highlight the school’s rich history and tradition, foster a one-of-a-kind game day atmosphere, and make a positive impact on neighboring communities and the environment.

The approximately 470 trees will be donated to Bay Area communities, including Menlo Park. Local city public works departments and other nonprofits will replant the trees to grow urban forest canopy, address climate change and create healthier communities that are greener and more resilient.

From Menlo Sustainability News; used with permission