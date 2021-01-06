Café Zoë provides update on the successful Veterans Holiday Drive

Here’s an update from Café Zoë on the Veterans Holiday Drive:

“ On December 22, we drove over 45 bags for the Veterans currently staying at the Palo Alto VA Hospital, Building 520 to open after their holiday celebrations.

“On January 1st, we drove over 15 pizzas for a New Year’s Pizza Party at lunch. One individual who was suffering acutely made a request upon hearing about the pizza party: Hawaiian pizza. Fourteen extra-large pizzas and one medium Hawaiian was a simple request fulfilled thanks to Skip’s Place Pizza in Los Altos.

“None of this is possible without the incredible support of Get Human and the Peninsula Veterans Lions Club, our longtime, loyal partners in this effort. We love you all! Thank you so much!

“ And most importantly, your donations are what make this whole thing possible! All there is left to say is: Wow, thank you, thank you, thank you!

“2020 was something else. We are especially grateful that we were able to continue this holiday tradition.