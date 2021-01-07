Watch Bob Baker Marionette Theater: Day on the Farm on January 9

All hearts sing when Mama and Papa Goat — and dozens more of the world-famous Bob Baker Marionettes — charm, dance, enchant and delight during a musical “Day on the Farm” scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9. Register online.

Be dazzled by tap-dancing bullfrogs, a precocious petunia, blushing daisies, and much more! The whole family will be enraptured!

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater was founded in 1963, and its denizens have appeared in many motion pictures and television shows. They pioneered a form of “theater in the round” which allows the puppeteers to perform their art in full view of everyone.

Named an official Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 2009, the theater has served over one million children. As a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, the mission of Bob Baker Marionette Theater is to educate, celebrate, and rejuvenate puppetry and the allied arts.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.