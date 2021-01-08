Co-authors talk about fight for freedom and equality in California on January 12

Elaine Elinson and Stan Yogi, co-authors of Wherever There’s a Fight: How Runaway Slaves, Suffragists, Immigrants, Strikers, and Poets Shaped Civil Liberties in California will share their book, which is the first-ever account of the struggles to develop and protect civil rights in California in a Menlo Park Library event on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Wherever There’s a Fight captures the sweeping story of how freedom and equality have grown in California, from the Gold Rush through the post-9/11 era. Elinson and Yogi tell the stories of individuals who have stood up for their rights in the face of social hostility, physical violence, economic hardship, and political stonewalling.

This event is one in a series being presented in tandem with Menlo Park Library’s virtual exhibition: Stitching California: Fiber Artists Interpret the State’s People, Life, and Land, on view from Jan. 4 through Feb. 15, 2021.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.