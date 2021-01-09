Kayla Greenbaum is first Hometown Hero of 2021

City Council member Ray Mueller is once again spotlighting a local resident who is “making a difference with acts of kindness.”

Local Menlo Park middle school student Kayla Greenbaum is his first selection in 2021.

“Since the start of the pandemic Kayla has been making lanyards with inspirationali messages for face masks that she sells online,” reports Ray. “She then donates the proceeds to charity. Kayla has already raised over a $1000 selling her lanyards.

Ray welcomes your nominations for Hometown Heroes; email RDMueller@menlopark.org or call 650-776-8995.

“You can’t live a perfect day without doing something for someone who will never be able to repay you.” John Wooden.