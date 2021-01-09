Menlo Park and surrounding towns remain under stay at home order

In a statement issued by the California Department of Public Health, the State has extended its Regional Stay at Home Order, which was originally set to expire on January 8, due to the region’s ICU bed capacity remaining below 15%. All current restrictions will remain in place until the Bay Area’s four-week ICU projection shows a capacity of greater than or equal to 15%. The state will assess the region’s ICU projections in the coming days and announce a formal decision on whether Bay Area meets criteria to exit the order. Current available ICU capacity by region Bay Area: 3.0%

Greater Sacramento: 6.4%

Northern California: 27.5%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern California: 0.0% ICU capacity projections for regions that are eligible to exit the order are calculated daily based on four factors: current estimated regional ICU capacity available, measure of current community transmission, current regional case rates and the proportion of ICU cases being admitted. Decreasing community transmission and increasing the health system capacity can help a region’s projected ICU capacity so they can exit the order.

Read the full Regional Stay Home Order, Supplement to the Order and frequently asked questions.

Due to high rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations affecting the health care system, California is also under a Limited Stay at Home Order. The order applies to all counties that are currently under the Regional Stay at Home Order and those in Tier One (Purple) of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. San Mateo County is in Tier One (Purple)The Limited Stay at Home Order will expire after the Regional Stay At Home Order has been terminated in all regions of the state.

Statewide COVID-19 data as of today

California has 2,568,641 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 50,030 newly recorded confirmed cases Thursday.

There have been 35,027,330 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 266,975 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 28,538 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of January 8, a total of 652,128 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. As of January 8, a total of 2,060,800 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped to local health departments and health care systems that have facilities in multiple counties.

The 7-day positivity rate is 14.0% and the 14-day positivity rate is 13.3%.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

Updated Travel Advisory

CDPH has issued an updated travel advisory. Except in connection with essential travel, Californians should avoid non-essential travel to any part of California more than 120 miles from one’s place of residence, or to other states or countries. Avoiding travel reduces the risk of virus transmission, including by reducing the risk that new sources of infection and, potentially, new virus strains will be introduced to California. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the state’s self-quarantine procedures for 10 days

Safe Schools for All Plan

Governor Newsom released his California’s Safe Schools for All plan, California’s framework to support schools to continue operating safely in person and to expand the number of schools safely resuming in-person instruction.

Vaccinate All 58

The COVID-19 vaccination is one of the most important tools to end the pandemic. California will distribute a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in a fair way to everyone who wants it in all 58 counties. Visit the Vaccinate All 58 webpage.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures: