Spotted: Signs of the time – let’s hang together

by Linda Hubbard on January 10, 2021

Menlo Park resident Charles Schmuck came across these two signs while out walking. Good reminders for what’s happening both nationally and locally politics wise. And, of course, as we watch the COVID-19 numbers increase and do our best to wear a mask when around others and stay six feet apart.

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a powerful message following last week’s attack on the Capitol. Well worth watching for the full seven minutes.

