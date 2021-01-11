Let’s Talk Books on January 13 features author Samantha Rajaram

Need some reading ideas? Want to know what’s new at your library? The friendly Menlo Park librarians are here to help.

Let’s Talk Books is a monthly program that makes Menlo Park Library’s resources and librarians more accessible to our community. The library is open for curbside pickup, but the librarians miss being able to chat with you about books. After months of only phone and email contact, they are brimming with book recommendations and want to share them!

This month, they are welcoming a special guest, author Samantha Rajaram, to chat about her new novel, The Company Daughters, a historical novel inspired by events during the Dutch golden age. The event take place on Wednesday, January 13 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.