STEAM Class: Light Explorations is topic for youngsters on January 14

Grab a flashlight (and just a few other things), and join the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, January 14 from 4:00 t0 5:00 pm for a special class from the Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo for students in Grades 1-3. Register online.

Light Explorations examines light (or the lack of light), and how humans perceive it. Learn about how our eyes work and how we can utilize light in different ways.

Gather a few simple objects from around your home and join us! You’ll need:

Sheet of binder paper or similar

Flashlight

Mirror (small make-up ok too)

Wax or parchment paper

Saran wrap/cling film or Ziploc bag

Metal (shiny) spoon/teaspoon/serving spoon

Transparent cup

Water

Pen/pencil/marker

Magnifying glass

Small (not clear) bowl

Coin or small object

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.