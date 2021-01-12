STEAM Class: Light Explorations is topic for youngsters on January 14

by Contributed Content on January 12, 2021

Grab a flashlight (and just a few other things), and join the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, January 14 from 4:00 t0 5:00 pm for a special class from the Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo for students in Grades 1-3. Register online.

Light Explorations examines light (or the lack of light), and how humans perceive it. Learn about how our eyes work and how we can utilize light in different ways.

Gather a few simple objects from around your home and join us! You’ll need:

  • Sheet of binder paper or similar
  • Flashlight
  • Mirror (small make-up ok too)
  • Wax or parchment paper
  • Saran wrap/cling film or Ziploc bag
  • Metal (shiny) spoon/teaspoon/serving spoon
  • Transparent cup
  • Water
  • Pen/pencil/marker
  • Magnifying glass
  • Small (not clear) bowl
  • Coin or small object

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Events
