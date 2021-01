Dungeons and Dragons Meetup on January 15

For beginners of Dungeons & Dragons, join the Menlo Park Library at Ravnica University on Friday, Jan. 15 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. Come prepared for cityscapes, dungeons, potentially dragons, lots of dice and a great afternoon!

On January 15, be a bear and join us for Honey Heist in our intro session.

Grades 4-12 are welcome. Register online.