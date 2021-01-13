Forty new trees planted in Menlo Park’s Belle Haven neighborhood

As part of the 62 trees for Menlo Park program and the Pierce Road Sidewalk project, the City of Menlo Park partnered with the nonprofit Canopy to plant over 40 new trees in the Belle Haven neighborhood.

Trees provide multiple environmental, health, social and economic benefits for residents, businesses and visitors. They improve air and water quality and impart a distinct character to our Menlo Park, an official Tree City.

Another tree planting event will take place in the coming months. Trees will be provided at no cost. Residents are responsible for watering the trees in front of their homes.

If you are a homeowner or resident of Belle Haven and are interested in having trees planted, please contact Canopy at 650-964-6110. You can also contact Public Works at 650-330-6780 for additional information.