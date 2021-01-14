Dr. Sanjoy Dutta writes book about staying healthy for life

Dr. Sanjoy Dutta admits that his new book, Get Strong Lifelong, was in part motivated by wanting to write down in one place what he has been telling patients during the course of his practice: how to stay healthy for life by devoting three hours a week to gaining muscle and losing fat.

“The purpose of the book is to give you enough information so that you can come up with a diet and exercise plan that will really work for you,” he says. “The idea is to set realistic goals, measure yourself accurately, and, if it’s not working, make small adjustments so that it will work.

“The information is basic. But I’ve been amazed by how many people really don’t understand the fundamentals of exercise and nutrition.”

The target of the book is men because Sanjoy has worked more with men than with women. “This does not mean the information cannot be used by women, but I want to be honest about the fact that due to hormonal differences, there are differences in how men and women respond to diet and exercise.”