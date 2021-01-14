Filoli exhibiting its bonsai collection for the first time

For the first time, Filoli will exhibit its extensive collection of more than 50 bonsai, including 100-year-old junipers and more unusual pomegranate and live oak bonsai. The exhibit opens on Friday, January 14, and runs through February 28.

Bonsai plants are artful, miniature replicas of full-grown trees in nature. Filoli’s collection includes pine, wisteria, blue Atlas cedar, cryptomeria, elm, white fir, ginkgo, ivy, spruce, maple, boxwood, and other species.

Some of the older and larger bonsai date back to the Bourn (1917-1936) and Roth (1937-1975) eras, while many of the smaller plants were donated after Filoli opened to the public in 1977.

Filoli admission is required. Get tickets and more information online.

Photo of Japanese Maple bonsai by Jeff Bartee courtesy of Filoli