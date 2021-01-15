Update on COVID-19 roll-out vaccine in San Mateo County

While state officials recently gave the approval for counties to begin entering Phase 1B for adults 65 years and older, San Mateo County has not moved to that phase. The County issued this statement: “We are continuing to prioritize reaching as many members of Phase 1A as possible, as we wait for additional doses of the vaccine to arrive. Watch a video about our current vaccination efforts.”

“We hope to have more information soon about when we will start vaccinations for persons over 65. But for now, we’re asking everyone to be patient, to wait, and let us focus on the current phase of health care workers.

“While you wait your turn, remember to continue wearing your mask, practice social distancing, and isolate yourself if you have symptoms or exposure to COVID-19.”

Most San Mateo County residents will receive the vaccine from their primary care provider.

Contact your health care provider for the most accurate and up to date information about when and how you can expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of January 14, the County of San Mateo had 30,650 cases of COVID-19, which included 137 cases in Atherton, 25 cases in Ladera, 1216 cases in Menlo Park, 61 cases in Portola Valley, 42 cases in unincorporated west Menlo Park, and 106 cases in Woodside.

The California vaccine distribution website link covid19.ca.gov/vaccines has information about the phases of the roll out.

County Health’s website at smchealth.org/covidvaccine has the most up to date information on the vaccine process.

County Health presented a live event online Jan. 13 about the vaccine roll out, equitable distribution, and how older adults can access the vaccine when supplies are available. Watch it here.