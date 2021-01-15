Webinar and film festival honoring Dr Martin Luther King runs Jan. 15-18

For this year’s King Holiday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University will host a free, four-day film festival and webinar, from the evening of Jan. 15 through Jan.18, 2021.

On the eve of the presidential inauguration, the festival will feature twenty documentaries as well as musical performances and conversations that speak to Dr. King’s unanswered question: “Where do we go from here?”

The webinar will consist of a Zoom meeting room with director Dr. Clayborne Carson that will take place throughout the weekend, in which he will speak with registrants on a variety of subjects, from Bay Area civil rights history to the legacy of the African American Gandhians.

Register online; the Zoom link will be emailed to registrants on 1/15.