Stanford Health Care receives both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Stanford Health Care follows vaccination mandates from the local county health authorities where it offers care. Local county health authorities determine our vaccine supply and whom we vaccinate.

“As these mandates are being updated rapidly, our goal is to provide you the updates you need on this website.”

Currently, residents of Santa Clara County and San Mateo County over the age of 75 can be vaccinated at Stanford Health Care’s location at 2585 Samaritan Drive, San Jose.

There was no information posted on when people over the age of 65 can be vaccinated.