The California Art Quilt is topic on January 19

Learn about the cultural forces that led to the emergence of art quilts, and the California artists who were among the first to embrace the medium as their primary means of expression. The webinar takes place on Tuesday, January 19 at 4:00 pm. Register online.

In the last decades of the 20th century, California quilt makers charted new territory in quilt making, leading the nation in creativity and innovation. During the 1970s and 1980s, California artists were among the first to embrace the quilt medium as their primary means of expression. More traditional quilt makers also expanded horizons, and even pushed the boundaries of what could be called a quilt.

Nancy Bavor, the executive director of the San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles, presents an illustrated talk on the cultural forces that led to the emergence of art quilts, highlighting some pioneering California artists who blazed the trail for contemporary quilt makers.

This event is one in a series being presented in tandem with Menlo Park Library’s virtual exhibition: Stitching California: Fiber Artists Interpret the State’s People, Life, and Land on view through Feb. 15, 2021.

Image Credit: Joan Schulze, Where Dreams are Born, 1976. Gift of the Artist, San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles. Photo credit James Dewrance