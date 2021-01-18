2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper signs with Manchester City

Menlo Park native Abby Dahlkemper has signed a contract to play with Manchester City in England, making the switch to the FA Women’s Super League after four seasons with North Carolina Courage in the NWSL.

Abby started every game of the USWNT’s 2019 World Cup success and played the most minutes of any outfield player, featuring in 622 of a possible 630 minutes.

Her deal with Manchester City runs through the summer of 2023.

Following in the footsteps of compatriots Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, she becomes the third American to join the team’s ranks this season.

Speaking about her move, she said: “I am so excited to join Manchester City. It’s a world class club full of incredible players and I can’t wait to get started.

“With all the talent in the FA WSL, I know that each game will present a new challenge and the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person in England is going to be amazing, alongside having the chance to play Champions League football too.

“Sam [Mewis] and Rose [Lavelle] have been saying nothing but brilliant things about the Club and hearing them speak so highly about the facilities, the staff and the players as well as their experience of a new technical and tactical challenge is something that was really appealing to me.

“I just can’t wait to get over and help the team in whatever way I can and be successful on the field.”

Abby attended Oak Knoll School and graduated from Sacred Heart Prep.