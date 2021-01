Resolution Reboot is virtual in 2021

Wellness coach Michelle DeWolf is holding her annual Resolution Reboot virtually this year. The three-hour workshop featuring eight experts along with Michelle takes place on Thursday, January 21, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Tickets ($25) are available online.

Michelle has been educating, teaching and building awareness around healthy cooking and a healthy lifestyle for 12 years.

