Senator Josh Becker holds Town Hall on the latest developments in the pandemic and vaccines

State Senator Josh Becker will conduct an Online Town Hall on the pandemic from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21. He’ll be joined by Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County Health’s Section Chief for COVID-19 Mass Vaccination, and Dr. Mark Adams, El Camino Health’s Chief Medical Officer, to discuss health developments, vaccine availability, and more.

See the invitation, RSVP information and how to submit questions by visiting https://tinyurl.com/SenBeckerTownHall1.

This event is free but an RSVP is appreciated. A link will be shared shortly before the event.

Have questions about the town hall? Please contact Senator Becker’s district office at 650-212-3313 or email senator.becker@senate.ca.gov.