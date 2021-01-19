Teen passes away from injuries sustained in car accident

Michael Enright, a sophomore at Menlo School, passed away from injuries suffered in a devastating car accident last Saturday, the school announced.

Wrote Head of School Than Healy: “As Head of School, I hoped I would never have to write a letter like this, but I am sure I speak for the entire school community when I share my heartbreak and love with Michael’s parents, Mary and Patrick ’80, and with his siblings Braedon, a member of the Class of 2017, and Grace ’18.

“Michael was a witty, interesting, and insightful student who had a unique perspective and bravely spoke his mind. As a freshman, he was also a member of last year’s undefeated JV football team where he showed his resiliency and determination and worked hard to gain the respect and love of his teammates

“…This family is strong and resilient and will hold each other through the coming days, weeks, and months. In many ways, they symbolize the strength of community that many of us most value about this school.

“We are heartsick for their pain and eager to support the entire family. We’ve been in contact with them and have expressed our condolences on behalf of the School. While plans for a service have not yet been formed, we have offered the resources of the School and will help communicate details as soon as the family wishes.”

The other two teens, a girl and a boy, are expected to recover.