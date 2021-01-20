Drawings inspired by the inauguration of President Joe Biden

Drawings that Lisa Van Dusen posts on Facebook are among our favorites, so it’s not surprising that she delightfully captured Amanda Gorman who, at age 22, is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. She read The Hill We Climb which she finished writing after the riot at the Capital on January 6.

“Amanda expressed as much with her elegant hands as she did with her stunning words at the Inauguration today,” emailed Lisa. “In her optimistic yellow coat and bold red headband, she rippled hope through my whole being. And not just hope but the power of positive change ahead. We need more poetry, more art as a portal to what’s next. Thank you, Amanda!”

Lisa, who is Executive Director the Palo Alto Community Fund, also drew the Capital Mall during the inauguration.

“Though missing the throngs of public, it brought me right back to the elation I felt in 2009 witnessing the inauguration from that very spot.I can’t wait to ‘attend the ball’ tonight. I wish that peak experience for every American!”