San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow issues new statement about COVID-19 and vaccine status

San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow issued lengthy new statement on January 19 about the current COVID-19 surge and the status of vaccines, among other topics. He wrote:

“We are in the middle of a great COVID surge. Case rates are 10+ times higher than they were in September and October. Deaths are about 10 times higher as well. The virus is everywhere. Hospitals are bursting at the seams, and they are perilously close to breaking. When the health care system gets to this point, care can be compromised for everyone, irrespective of whether you are worried about COVID or not. While our hospitals are overwhelmed because of a huge number of COVID patients, currently about two thirds of the people in our hospitals are there for reasons other than COVID. We are all exhausted and numb, and complacency is growing. Your individual actions have great consequences. The ability to control this pandemic lies primarily in your hands. Please take every precaution.”

Readers are encouraged to read the whole statement as it covers, in detail, information of interest to SMC residents.