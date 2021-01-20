Willows family and friends clean up section of San Francisquito Creek

Nathalie Vasseur was tired of waiting months and months for the city to pull some old mattresses out of San Francisquito Creek. The mattresses were highly visible eyesores to anyone who walked down Woodland Ave. in the Willows neighborhood, and they could cause problems if heavy rains washed them down the creek and into the San Francisco Bay.

So Nathalie and her team of four Menlo Park teens spent a gorgeous Sunday afternoon hauling two wet mattresses, three safes, one large piece of a truck, one fender, numerous mattress springs, and three giant bags of junk from the creek.

The queen size mattresses had to be cut into little pieces in order to stuff them into eight giant garbage bags. Now they’re hoping they can get Recology to take the bagged junk away.

Nathalie is hoping their afternoon project will inspire others to clean up their own sections of the creek and collect an even bigger pile of trash.

Nathalie Vasseur, Arthur and Matthieu Vasseur, Jude Wilson and Vaughn Freiermuth, your neighbors, and the wildlife thank you for your hard work. It looks great!