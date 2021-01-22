A day when the sun and rain play tag-your-it

by Linda Hubbard on January 22, 2021

Just like the last time it rained this year on January 4, this was a day when you didn’t want to go for a walk without your raincoat even if the sun was shining brightly when you set out.

Ten minutes later it could be pouring as we discovered on a morning dog walk where a couple spied across the street were also dodging raindrops

A mile later and it was sunny enough to snap a shadowy.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent: “As of 3:30 pm with the sun shining brightly, the rain gauge shows 0.13″, and  and a rather wimpy 1.65″ year-to-date.”

For rain fans, more is predicted to fall over the next week.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
LuLus Taco Dilla
Categories
View by Month
Search