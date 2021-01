Rainy Sunday yields to blue sky Monday

After a mix of steady sprinkles with a few heavy downpours on Sunday, Menlo Park residents awoke to blue skies with puffy white clouds this Monday.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent: “The rain gauge recorded 0.23″ for the 24-hour period on Jan. 24. That brings it 1.89” season-to-date.

We spotted some barren grapes and pretty skies doing a walk in Ladera this morning.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021