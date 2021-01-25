STEAM Class: Science Stories in the Stars on January 28

by Contributed Content on January 25, 2021
Look to the stars for answers, in this fun online class for Grades 1-8 from Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum in Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Before the internet and television, people entertained each other with stories. Cultural groups like the Ancient Greeks, Indigenous people, and enslaved people escaping on the Underground Railroad used the stars to navigate and tell stories.

Learn about some of these stories and view the constellations that are the same as they were from time immemorial. Then come up with your own stories for familiar star groupings and create your own constellation telescope to view the stars.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

