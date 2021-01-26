Next Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style set for January 28

It’s winter in Northern California, and while winter in snowier climes means, well, snow, around here it means rain, if we’re lucky.

During the next episode of Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 pm, we will taste some beers to help you get through the drizzle. Join us for some trivia, beer lore and fun. Register online.