Next Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style set for January 28

by Contributed Content on January 26, 2021

It’s winter in Northern California, and while winter in snowier climes means, well, snow, around here it means  rain, if we’re lucky.

During the next episode of Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 pm, we will taste some beers to help you get through the drizzle. Join us for some trivia, beer lore and fun. Register online.

The beers

  • Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale
  • Lead Dog Peanut Butter Stout
  • Dust Bowl – Confused Therapist Imperial IPA
  • Jackrabbit Brewing Oatmeal Stout
  • Cascade Brewing Honey Ginger Lime sour ale

If you want to taste along, this month’s lineup is available for purchase at the Willows market in Menlo Park. As always, feel free to taste along with us, or just join us for some fun and conversation.

