Heavenly Shades of Night, A History of Nocturnes is topic on January 28

by Linda Hubbard on January 27, 2021

Woodside based artist Jim Caldwell is presenting a Pacific Art League class via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 5:00 pm. Writes Jim:

“The night is such an important part of our life, particularly in the winter when the sun goes down early and comes up late.

“Artists have been fascinated with depicting the night for as long as there has been painting. It is a time of dreams, and inner reflection, of mysticism, and of romance.

“I will take you from Giotto’s Adoration of the Magi to Vincent’s Starry Night, to Hopper’s Nighthawks, and many beautiful images in between.

Register online: $20 fee supports PAL.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search