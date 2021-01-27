Heavenly Shades of Night, A History of Nocturnes is topic on January 28

Woodside based artist Jim Caldwell is presenting a Pacific Art League class via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 5:00 pm. Writes Jim:

“The night is such an important part of our life, particularly in the winter when the sun goes down early and comes up late.

“Artists have been fascinated with depicting the night for as long as there has been painting. It is a time of dreams, and inner reflection, of mysticism, and of romance.

“I will take you from Giotto’s Adoration of the Magi to Vincent’s Starry Night, to Hopper’s Nighthawks, and many beautiful images in between.

Register online: $20 fee supports PAL.